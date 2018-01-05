It’s a good thing Sylvester Stallone knows his way around a ring, because he’s gonna have a time beating the boys off with a stick after his daughter’s racy video shoot.





Sistine Stallone, the middle daughter of Sly, 71, and his wife Jennifer Flavin, 49, appeared in a digital advent calendar for “LOVE” Magazine, and the 19 year old brought the heat to the holiday season. Although Christmas is long since past, the magazine continues to put out videos in the Christmas spirit. The barely legal Sistine appeared rolling around on a gym mat while rocking a low cut red bodysuit and matching cowboy boots.

The 7th edition of the digital calendar’s was themed around the gym so the pretty brunette gave her best pilates poses including various lunges and stretches. She ended the risque video by flexing her arms and saying, “Stay strong.”

This sultry go at the mat was Sistine’s second time appearing in the annual campaign. Just after appearing as Miss Golden Globe in the 2016 award show, the then-18-year-old stripped down to her undies and a bralette while dancing to the The Runaways’ teen queen rocker anthem, “Cherry Bomb.”

As a newcomer into the modeling world, Sistine appeared in the 2017 issue along with models like Kate Upton and Gigi Hadid and musicians including Rita Ora and Teyana Taylor.

Back in January of last year, Stallone publicly praised his girls — Sistine and Sophia, 21; Scarlet, 16, was missing — when they appeared on the cover of Grazia magazine alongside their mother Jennifer Flavin, a former model.

“Very proud of you girls , And their mother,being on the cover of such a wonderful magazine…” Stallone wrote on Instagram.

While her workout doesn’t look particularly effective, the teen sure looks great doing it — and she’s got a proud dad backing her up!