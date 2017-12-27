Sylvester took Christmas gift giving to new heights — and he was doing the receiving.

The 71-year-old action hero, shelled out over a whopping $400,000 on an original statue of himself as the titular character from “Rocky III.” According to TMZ, the iconic statue was one of a pair created by A. Thomas Schomberg for the 1982 boxing classic. One currently stands in Philadelphia, while the other now resides in Stallone’s L.A. mansion.





The second statue went up on the auction block after years on display in the San Diego Hall of Champions until it shut down, when anonymous buyer swooped in to snag the it for a hefty $403,657 price tag.

As it turns out, the statue — standing 9 feet tall and 1,800 pounds — went to a perfect home.

Stallone revealed that he was the mystery buyer when he shared a Christmas photo featuring himself, veteran actor and former governor Arnold Schwarzenegger and the new guest.

Stallone captioned the photo of the trio of Hollywood legends with a hilarious,”Pec the Halls!”

His statue and close friend weren’t the only ones who rang in the holidays with Sly. In another photo, he shared that “Family is the most important,” posting a photo of himself surrounded by his three stunning daughters he shares with his ex-model wife Jennifer Flavin, 49, — Scarlet, 15, Sophia, 21, and Sistine, 19.

