"Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Kyle Richards and her husband are staying positive after more than $1 million worth of items was stolen from their home
R&B singer Tamar Braxton has had a difficult year full of marital woes, and an Instagram post over the weekend has indicated that the situation has taken yet another turn.


E! News reports that Braxton accused husband and producer Vincent Herbert of fathering a child outside of their marriage in a now-deleted Instagram post.

“Vincent Herbert is having a baby,” she wrote, adding that the mother informed her over the weekend. She added, “Smh happy new year folks!! Ladies and gentlemen know that 2018 is a FRESH start and if i can leave this liar u can leave yours too.”

As Rare previously reported, Braxton filed for divorce from Herbert in October, ending nine years of marriage. The pair share a son named Logan.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 31: Songwriter Vincent Herbert (L) and singer Tamar Braxton attend WE tv’s premiere of “Kendra On Top” and “Driven To Love” at Estrella Sunset on March 31, 2016 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for WE tv)

Some months later, Braxton’s mother, Evelyn Braxton, hinted at possible abuse in the relationship from Herbert’s end. TMZ alleged over the weekend that Herbert was arrested for spousal abuse, though Braxton apparently denied that Herbert became physical.

Braxton is the younger sister of R&B singer Toni Braxton.

RELATED: Fans may now know why Tamar Braxton ended her marriage with Vincent Herbert

Tamar Braxton makes a heartbreaking accusation about her husband and another woman
