Mama June Shannon is a grandma again! See the first pics of Pumpkin's baby girl
Tarek and Christina El Moussa are back in front of the cameras for another season of “Flip or Flop!”

The former couple reunited on Instagram and behind-the-scenes of their hit HGTV series “Flip or Flop” this week. Christina El Moussa shared some of the fun with her fans on Instagram following a shoot.


“Best Crew Everrrr!!! #fliporflop open house day,” she wrote alongside the image with her ex and several crew members.

Tarek shared a similar message with his fans, writing, “ANOTHER completed season 7 house!! I’m sooo excited for season 7 to air… may be my favorite EVER!! And… we have the best crew ever!! Great photo right??”

The couple called it quits on their 7-year marriage in December 2016 after a rumored fight that involved Tarek leaving the house with a gun. Despite the turmoil, they decided to continue to film together and focused on raising both of their children, Taylor, 7 and Brayden, 2, together.

RELATED: Tarek El Moussa reflects on his life’s “lowest point” with emotional photo on social media

In November, both Tarek and Christina posted emotional messages on Instagram as the anniversary of their split approached.

“This quote really stood out to me. We’ve all faced obstacles and for many they were so horrific they hit the lowest point of their life with no future in sight….when you are at the bottom you feel nothing but pain, misery and despair. Even though you can’t see the light at the bottom it still exists and as time goes on that light starts to shine. Once that light starts to shine take the opportunity to reevaluate who you are and what you want to be. Take it as an opportunity to bounce back and be stronger than ever. In my opinion, rock bottom is an opportunity to start over and do it right! Happy Tuesday- T,” Tarek wrote alongside the image of his quote by J.K. Rowling.

Christina went with a quote from David Crosby’s book “Your Pain is Changing You.”

“You do not get to choose the events that come your way nor the sorrows that interrupt your life,” the excerpt reads. “They will likely be a surprise to you, catching you off guard and unprepared. You may hold your head in your hands and lament your weak condition and wonder what you ought to do.”

Tarek and Christina El Moussa reunite to celebrate the upcoming season of “Flip or Flop” Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
