New year, new Tarek? The “Flip or Flop” star just revealed he has a brand new show in the works for 2018, and it’s aimed at helping those in need.





Back in November, El Moussa shared on video on Facebook in which he asked fans to send him the name and contact information of anyone they know who was in need of a helping hand.

“It doesn’t matter the struggle, it could be a failing business, a bad breakup, mental health, physical health or even just a lousy few months,” he said at the time. “We’re going to reach out to them and find the absolute best way to put a smile on their face.”

On Thursday, El Moussa took things one step further by announcing in another Facebook video that he will be personally visiting some of the struggling people in need and will do whatever he can to put a smile on their faces. The whole project, which he has entitled “Tarek’s Pick Me Up Project,” will be filmed and aired in installments on both Facebook and YouTube, according to the star.

“I’ve always lived my life with the belief that with hard work and determination, anything is possible. I also believe that in order to succeed, you have to be willing to accept that failure is most definitely part of the journey. While failure may be difficult, it should also be viewed as a motivator because failure is absolutely necessary to succeed,” he explains in the video. “The experience of dealing with cancer treatment made me realize that nothing is more important than my family. I also made a commitment that one day, when I was in a position to help others, I would do so. I feel that my purpose is to give back, lend a hand and really help others.”

Between his cancer battle and his divorce from estranged wife Christina, El Moussa has had one heck of a rough year, so it’s unsurprising that he wants to spread some love to others in need. It’s unclear, however, what exactly he will be doing to assist these people, but it looks like we’ll all find out on Monday when the “first of many” episodes airs.