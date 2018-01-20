Menu
Singer Taylor Swift made a fan’s wedding day even more special when she gave the couple a beautiful gift along with a personalized note wishing them all of the love and happiness.


The couple, Alexas Gonzales and Brittany Lewis, shared photos from their big day on Instagram, with Swift’s sweet gift of a bouquet of fresh flowers and note on full display.

“Still In freaking shock that@taylorswift13 sent me and my amazing Hubby flowers on our wedding day! 😭😍🙌🏽💕 #LoveStory #SinceHighSchool #WeddingOfTheYear,” bride Gonzales wrote alongside photos from her big day.

The couple wed on Jan. 12 in front of family and friends after nine years together when the surprise came to the venue in Texas. Swift’s mega-hit “Love Story” was the anthem of their relationship since they were introduced and started dating while in high school. Lewis even used some of the famous lyrics when she proposed in November 2016! That little fact really touched Swift’s heart, which prompted her to send the couple the special gift.

“Lexi & Brittany, you have no idea how honored I am that ‘Love Story’ has been such a big part of your love story,” Swift wrote to her fans. “I am absolutely thrilled that Lexi said YES! Have a magical wedding day and hopefully I can meet you both soon! Love, Taylor.”

Gonzales responded to many congratulatory posts after her tweet started to go viral on Twitter.

“Thank you so much!!! We still cannot believe it! We can’t even control our excitement after getting married and receiving flowers from @taylorswift13 who gave us hope at 16 Years old to push through despite what anyone said! ❤️ #LoveWins #WeLoveTaylor,” she wrote.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

