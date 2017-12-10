Menu
Mel Gibson's look-alike son is a chip off the old block who really wants to follow in his father's footsteps
A pregnant Jessica Alba had a baby shower for her upcoming third child, and it was absolutely adorable.

She and husband Cash Warren are expecting a baby boy. According to PEOPLE, a few of Alba’s closest friends came together for a tea party-themed baby shower in Beverly Hills in celebration.


A thankful Alba shared several pictures of the festivities.

“Had the most beautiful baby shower today,” she wrote in an Instagram post while thanking her party hosts. “I felt so loved and I [love] u all to pieces.”

In the same post, she shared pictures and videos of her guests, a shower cake and herself holding balloons.

Some of her other friends also shared pictures of the actress.

Helping celebrate her big day were her mother, her aunt and several friends and family members.

Alba’s baby boy will join big sisters Haven Garner, 6, and Honor Marie, 9. The Honest Company co-founder said that her daughters were “so proud that they get to be big sisters.”

And for anyone wondering, Alba has stated that this pregnancy will be her last.

Earlier this year, Alba’s family suffered some heartbreak with the loss of two family dogs only a few weeks apart from each other.

Tea time! Jessica Alba's friends throw her a tea party baby shower in Beverly Hills
