It seems that Corey Feldman was telling the truth about those 1993 tapes on which he named names of alleged sexual predators in Hollywood.





In October, the former child actor claimed that he once told the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office about all of the alleged sexual predators in Hollywood during an interview related to the investigation of molestation accusations against Michael Jackson. The sheriff’s office previously said it didn’t have the records Feldman had referred to.

On Wednesday, Fox News reported that they received confirmation from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff that they did in fact have the tapes that Feldman was referring to.

The publication received confirmation in an emailed statement:

Following the recent inquiries into the Sheriff’s Office interview of Mr. Feldman in 1993, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office conducted an additional review for any stored items remaining from the Michael Jackson investigation. In a container which included the original reports from the investigation, the Sheriff’s Office located some detective working copies of audio recordings made during the investigation. A copy of Mr. Feldman’s interview was located. The recording is being turned over to the Los Angeles Police Department. Due to the fact that this case involves the alleged sexual abuse of a child, we are unable to comment further and any documentation or evidence related to this case is exempt from release

Feldman appeared on “TODAY” in October and told — ironically enough — Matt Lauer that he was crowd sourcing $10 million for a documentary he claims will expose the truth about sex abuse in Hollywood.

“I’ve told the police … They’re on record. They have all of this information. But they were scanning Michael Jackson. All they cared about was trying to find something on Michael Jackson. Michael was innocent … I told them, ‘He was not that guy,'” Feldman said at the time.