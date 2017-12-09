Menu
While “Blue Bloods” won’t be returning to television screens until 2018 after its fall finale aired Friday night, fans can get excited because the show will be making a comeback with a brand-new cast member whom we’ve all seen before.


Set to return sometime in January, one upcoming “Blue Bloods” episode will guest-star “Ghostbusters” actor Ernie Hudson as a disgruntled school principal whose school is a frequent victim of gang violence.

Ernie Hudson arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of “Grace and Frankie” Season Three on Wednesday, Mar. 22 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

“He’ll play Darryl, a hardworking school principal for a school where students are deeply troubled by gang violence,” according to Entertainment Weekly. “He is terribly frustrated that he hasn’t been able to do anything to stop the violence, so he goes to extreme measures in hopes of making a difference. I hear he decides to confront the kids ‘in the language, they understand best.’ Make of that what you will.”

RELATED: Amy Carlson opens up about her shocking exit from “Blue Bloods” and if she’ll ever return

In the meantime, fans are left to guess what could possibly happen that would lead Frank Reagan and his clan of police officers to intervene in the school’s affairs.

The beloved police drama starring the iconic Tom Selleck and Donnie Wahlberg is set to return for the rest of Season 8 around January 5. However, the official return date has not yet been officially confirmed as CBS, the network it airs on, is in the midst of a schedule overhaul in order to avoid competing with the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Hudson played the iconic Winston Zeddemore in the 1980s fan-favorite film “Ghostbusters,” who was intended to be a part of the Ghostbusters team from the very beginning. After Hudson was cast, however, the script was changed so that Zeddemore joins the team during the movie. Hudson has been surprisingly calm about what many actors may have been offended by, saying in 2014:

I tell people “Ghostbusters” was the most fun I had, but it was also the most difficult for reasons that I, to this day, do not understand. In the script that I read for the audition, Winston is in the film all the way through the movie. But they changed it just before we shot, so I had to wrap my head around that. I think the studio thought they could sell the guys as they were from “Saturday Night Live,” and so they wanted to include Winston marginally. But, then when we came back five years later for the sequel, they did the same thing! That I didn’t understand. But, once you become really angry, it’s all over, so I just kept working and stayed positive.

RELATED: Stop in the name of love! Take a look at some of the hottest cops to ever grace our TVs

The “Blue Bloods” cast is adding a familiar face to its ranks when it returns to TV screens next year Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Carlin Becker About the author:
Carlin Becker is an Associate Content Editor at Rare. Follow her on Twitter @_carlbeck.
