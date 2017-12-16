You may remember him as Scut Farkus from the iconic Christmas movie “A Christmas Story,” but actor Zack Ward has certainly grown up and looks very different today.





Cracked called him “one of pop culture’s most timeless jackasses,” and if you recall this scene from the movie, you’ll see why.

Those “yellow eyes” sure instilled fear into the hearts of the other neighborhood boys, but fortunately today, he’s just a normal actor.

Ward recently shared that he still receives royalties from the Christmas cult favorite movie.

“It’s basically about $1,800 every two years … and it comes in in Canadian money because we shot in Canada,” he recently told Page Six.

The former child actor continues to appears in movies and shows including “Always Sunny in Philadelphia” and “American Horror Story.” Despite the movie being more than 30 years old, Ward still gets people on the street who call him out for the bully character he played as a child.

“It happens all the time, it’s bizarre,” he told Cracked. “I’m 47, I wear glasses, and still everywhere I go, two or three times a week. Johnny Depp came up to me once, Snoop Dogg came up to me and was like ‘Hey, man, aren’t you that guy I wanted to beat the shit out of when I was a kid?'”

And speaking of people wanting to beat him up, let’s not forget about the legendary scene from “A Christmas Story” when Ralphie finally gets the muster to fight back.