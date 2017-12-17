Menu
"Little People Big World" star Tori Roloff shows off pregnancy photos and baby pics: "What a difference a year makes"
One of the stars of UpTV’s hit reality series “Bringing Up Bates” is no longer a Bates — she’s a Smith!

Bates family member Tori, 21 — whose engagement was one of the main plot points of the show’s most recent season — finally tied the knot with her fiance Bobby Smith, 22, PEOPLE reports.


“Today was more than we could ever hope for. It was the wedding of our dreams,” the couple told the magazine. “We’re so grateful to God for His love and the love and support we received from our family and friends that helped us celebrate this magical day. We couldn’t be happier about sharing the rest of our lives together.”

The entire Duggar family (minus Jinger) was reportedly in attendance to share the special day with their fellow reality TV family.

In a break from the family’s preference for traditional conservative music, Tori walked down the aisle to Christina Perri’s “A Thousand Years” in a gown designed by Renee Miller.

As the young couple exchanged vows, Tori teared up and claimed she was “messing [the ceremony] up.”

But her father — who was officiating the ceremony — reassured her,”This is your day, you’re not messing anything up. I’m proud of both of you.”

The pair first met two years ago and began dating in 2016. They announced their engagement to the public a few months ago, telling PEOPLE in a joint statement: “We’ve been looking forward to this day for so long, and it’s finally here – we’re engaged!”

