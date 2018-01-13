Amid an explosive custody battle for her toddler, “Rehab Addict” star Nicole Curtis is dealing with drama from her oldest son’s father.

Steven Cimini, the father of Curtis’ 20-year-old son Ethan, is reportedly facing jail time over unpaid child support. According to PEOPLE, court papers show he reportedly owes the 41-year-old reality star $14,685.54.





He reportedly failed to show up to a Dec. 5 court appearance, and as a result, a bench warrant has been issued to take him immediately into custody if spotted.

In addition to dealing with Cimini, Curtis has been embroiled in a hostile custody battle with ex-Shane Maguire over her almost 3-year-old son, Harper.

Days before Christmas, Curtis took to social media slamming Maguire in a photo of the two of them at a dinner taken “a few weeks” prior.

“That’s the man who is my ‘best friend’ one night and my worst enemy the next,” she wrote in the caption.

Curtis had reportedly planned to raise baby Harper independently like she had Ethan, but once the Minnesota businessman discovered his parentage, he was awarded partial custody, leading to a “heart-wrenching” situation for the HGTV star, reported PEOPLE.

“Harper had never, ever been away from me before,” she told the publication in November. “That was the most horrific moment. It was heart-wrenching.” With Curtis living in Detroit, breastfeeding was one of the most contentious parts of the agreement, and she feared the constant shuffling had negatively affected her child.

“He has attachment issues with all this hustling back and forth,” she said. “And, whether it’s the mother or the father, when you take that person away for [a period of time], it does have a traumatic effect.”