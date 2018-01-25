The FBI has reportedly launched an investigation into the sudden death of former “Storm Chasers” star Joel Taylor.

Taylor was found dead on Tuesday in the cabin of his Royal Caribbean cruise ship and the FBI reportedly launched the investigation after it was alleged he may have engaged in drug use before his death. TMZ reports that Taylor was doing GHB on Monday night, into Tuesday during a wild dance party on the ship.





He reportedly became unconscious and was taken to his cabin, where he was later found dead.

The tabloid reports that there were many party drugs onboard including cocaine, ecstasy and GHB. Some cruisegoers were even arrested before the ship set sail out of Ft. Lauderdale.

Taylor’s family flew to Puerto Rico after the ship docked and investigation into his death is underway.

Royal Caribbean extended a heartfelt statement to Taylor’s family on Thursday.

RELATED: There’s upsetting news of a serious crash involving Jerry Springer’s former bodyguard

“We extend our most sincere and heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the 38-year-old male guest from the United States who died while onboard Harmony of the Seas. A member of our Care Team is providing support and assistance to his family,” Owen Torres, manager of global corporate communications for the company told PEOPLE.

The ship was scheduled to return to Florida on Jan. 27.

On Tuesday, Taylor’s “Storm Chasers” co-star Reed Timmer paid tribute to him on Twitter, writing, “RIP my best friend and storm chasing partner, Joel Taylor. I am shocked and absolutely devastated by the loss of my incredible, caring friend. We chased so many intense storms, and I wish we could have just one more storm chase. I’ll miss you forever, Joel. We lost a legend.”