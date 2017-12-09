Menu
Mana June's daughter "Pumpkin" shares photos from her first hours of motherhood after welcoming a baby girl
“Fixer Upper” stars Chip and Joanna Gaines already have four children and multiple pets, but that didn’t stop them from making another addition to their family this week.


On Friday, Joanna shared the first picture of their newest family member — a precious little kitten — on Instagram.

“I go out of town for one night…” she captioned the adorable photo, which features the tiny kitten sitting underneath a big and beautiful Christmas tree. “#welcometothefarmkitty.”

I go out of town for one night… @chipgaines 😂🐱#welcometothefarmkitty

A post shared by Joanna Stevens Gaines (@joannagaines) on

In addition to the new kitty, the Gaineses have already welcomed five dogs, a handful of cats, cows, horses, chickens and goats into their lives. Between all those animals and four kids, the parents definitely have their hands full. But with the end of “Fixer Upper” in sight, it looks like they’ll have plenty of time to dedicate to their family soon.

“The idea of leaving the show at the height of its popularity is probably pretty risky, almost irrational-sounding,” Chip, 43, said in Success magazine’s January 2018 cover story. “Our oldest [child], who’s 12, is becoming a teenager, and Jo and I just realized in our hearts that as much as we love ‘Fixer Upper,’ as much as we love the honor that we have felt with this show basically introducing us to the country, if not the world, we want to make sure that we’re here for our family during really crucial, pivotal points in its journey.”

“We’ve always been on the same page when it comes to the things that matter most: our family and our values and how we want to raise our children,” Joanna added.

Carlin Becker About the author:
Carlin Becker is an Associate Content Editor at Rare. Follow her on Twitter @_carlbeck.
