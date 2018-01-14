Bobby Zarin, the husband of former “Real Housewives of New York” star Jill Zarin, has passed away at the age of 71 after losing his battle with cancer.





“With the heaviest of hearts, we are devastated to share the news that our beloved Bobby Zarin passed away peacefully today surrounded by family after a courageous battle with cancer,” the Zarin family said in a statement on Saturday, Jan. 13th.

“There are no words to describe how heartbroken we are. Thank you, everyone, for all your love and support during this difficult time.”

Bobby’s stepdaughter Ally Shapiro remembered him in a heartfelt Instagram post:

She wrote:

We ❤️ Bobby… thank you for giving me such a wonderful family and being the most incredible step-Dad anyone could ever ask for. I don’t remember a time without you, and you will not be forgotten. Every shot of patron, every time we listen to Hotel California, every vroom of a Ferrari you will be right there with us. You fought with dignity and courage, surrounded by all of us with love and respect till the very end. You can rest In peace now, we love you so much.

She also provided funeral service information, mentioning that it will be held on Monday, Jan. 15 at 10 a.m. at Riverside Memorial in New York City.

After being diagnosed with thyroid cancer in 2009, Bobby went on to have radioactive iodine treatment. He also underwent surgery to have his thyroid removed.

“The radioactive iodine usually kills off whatever undetectable cancer cells are left in your body after surgery,” he told PEOPLE. “We thought it was cured – and it usually is in about 93 percent of cases. But I wasn’t able to absorb the radioactive iodine. So it came back.”

But sadly, the cancer eventually returned and spread to his his brain.

Rest in peace, Bobby.

