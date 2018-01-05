Saint West is doing much better after being hospitalized with pneumonia.

Kim Kardashian West’s son, Saint, was taken to a hospital last week, according to and Instagram post by Kim Tuesday.





“My precious baby boy is so strong! After spending three nights in the hospital & seeing my baby get multiple IV’s and hooked up to oxygen machines, our end of year was challenging. Pneumonia is so scary,” Kardashian West wrote.

Khloé Kardashian shared an update with Entertainment Tonight Thursday, assuring everyone that Saint was doing well.

“He just had pneumonia and was in and out of the hospital, so it’s good…He’s healthy and good now,” said Khloé.

Kim was quick to shut down people who accused her of partying on New Year’s Eve while her son was sick.

“I haven’t heard this BUT lets get this straight. I did not leave my son for one minute during his hospital stay. We were there Wednesday night to Saturday. NYE WAS SUNDAY NIGHT,” wrote Kim wrote on Twitter. “People came over when he was already asleep for the night! Don’t even try me when it comes to my kids.”

Kim and husband Kanye West will welcome a third baby, a girl, in a few weeks, via surrogate.