The late “Partridge Family” alum intentionally left most of his assets to only one of his kids.

According to “The Blast,” David Cassidy’s $150,000 in assets were entailed to his son Beau, 26, while daughter Katie, 31, was left out entirely, reports PEOPLE.





“It is my specific intent not to provide any benefits hereunder to Katherine Evelyn Cassidy, and/or any descendent of Katherine Evelyn Cassidy,” he wrote. Notably, the contents of the will were written in 2004 and at the time, Cassidy and his actress daughter were estranged. The documents also revealed that Cassidy’s three half-siblings — Ryan, 51, Patrick, 55, and Shaun, 59 — were given his music memorabilia.

The relationship between David and his family had been strained due to his battle with alcoholism, but in spite of their past conflicts, his family rushed to his side after hearing of his hospitalization. A source told PEOPLE, “He was delighted to see them … There’s been total resolution within the family. They will always be there for him.”

Katie Cassidy estranged daughter took to social media days after her father’s passing to reveal his final words along with a vow to make the most of her time let with loved ones.

“Words cant express the solace our family’s received from all the love & support during this trying time,” the actress tweeted on Saturday. “My father’s last words were ‘So much wasted time.’ This will be a daily reminder for me to share my gratitude with those I love as to never waste another minute….thank you.”

The 30-year-old “Arrow” star had a complicated relationship with her famous dad, having been raised by her mother and stepfather, model Sherry Williams and Richard Benedon.

Cassidy drifted in and out of his daughter’s life and by February of this year, they were reportedly not on speaking terms.

“I wasn’t her father. I was her biological father but I didn’t raise her. She has a completely different life,” David explained to PEOPLE. “[But] I’m proud of her. She’s very talented. It’s hard for me to even accept how old she is now.”

His family issued a heartfelt statement following his Nov. 21 death, thanking fans for their support.