Things appear to be going from bad to worse for “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Melissa Gorga and her husband Joe.

Joe is reportedly being sued by the former tenant of a rental property he owns.





“It’s for a slip and fall on ice at a rental property that he owned under a business name,” the plaintiff’s attorney Gerard Nisivoccia told Page Six. “He’s the owner of the corporation that owns the property.”

Nisivoccia’s client allegedly “fractured his arm” in after falling on some ice back in January of 2015.

While Joe waits for the lawsuit to play out, he’ll also be dealing with the fallout relating to the closure of his East Hanover, NJ restaurant Gorga’s Homemade Pasta & Pizza following a dispute with his business partners.

“Joe is furious. He feels duped,” a source told US Weekly. “They never made good on their end of the deal so Joe was done … This isn’t a good look and people don’t understand why they didn’t give Joe the money he promised him.”

This is the second lawsuit the Gorgas are facing in the last two months. In December of last year it was reported by Page Six that Melissa and “Real Housewives” executive producer Andy Cohen were facing a $30 million suit by a disgruntled former business partner called Jackie Beard Robinson who alleged that the Bravo duo for made her out to be a “felon” on the network.

Robinson is suing specifically for “defamation and intentional infliction of emotional distress.”

Robinson and Gorga, 38, reportedly opened a boutique together in August 2015 with Robinson as the manager in October 2015. However, the pair’s business relationship was over by the end of 2016. According to the suit, Gorga appeared on “What What Happens Live” with Andy Cohen, 49, and repeated allegedly false claims that her ex-partner had “snuck into Envy in the middle of the night and stole clothing.”

Cohen replied, “Wow, so, that lady wound up kinda ripping you off?” to which Gorga responded, “Yes.”

Robinson claims that the allegations negative impacted her business as an “international fashion influencer,” reported Page Six.

Since news of the lawsuit broke, neither reps for Cohen or his talk show have responded, but according to Bravo, “there is no merit to this lawsuit.”