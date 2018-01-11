Menu
Lin Manuel Read this Next

Lin-Manuel Miranda just saw "Come From Away" — and he explains why it's so effective
Advertisement

Things appear to be going from bad to worse for “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Melissa Gorga and her husband Joe.

Joe is reportedly being sued by the former tenant of a rental property he owns.


“It’s for a slip and fall on ice at a rental property that he owned under a business name,” the plaintiff’s attorney Gerard Nisivoccia told Page Six. “He’s the owner of the corporation that owns the property.”

Nisivoccia’s client allegedly “fractured his arm” in after falling on some ice back in January of 2015.

While Joe waits for the lawsuit to play out, he’ll also be dealing with the fallout relating to the closure of his East Hanover, NJ restaurant Gorga’s Homemade Pasta & Pizza following a dispute with his business partners.

“Joe is furious. He feels duped,” a source told US Weekly. “They never made good on their end of the deal so Joe was done … This isn’t a good look and people don’t understand why they didn’t give Joe the money he promised him.”

RELATED: Bizarre video show disgraced comedian Bill Cosby returning home to a hero’s welcome

This is the second lawsuit the Gorgas are facing in the last two months. In December of last year it was reported by Page Six that Melissa and “Real Housewives” executive producer Andy Cohen were facing a $30 million suit by a disgruntled former business partner called Jackie Beard Robinson who alleged that the Bravo duo for made her out to be a “felon” on the network.

Robinson is suing specifically for “defamation and intentional infliction of emotional distress.”

Robinson and Gorga, 38, reportedly opened a boutique together in August 2015 with Robinson as the manager in October 2015. However, the pair’s business relationship was over by the end of 2016. According to the suit, Gorga appeared on “What What Happens Live” with Andy Cohen, 49, and repeated allegedly false claims that her ex-partner had “snuck into Envy in the middle of the night and stole clothing.”

Cohen replied, “Wow, so, that lady wound up kinda ripping you off?” to which Gorga responded, “Yes.”

Robinson claims that the allegations negative impacted her business as an “international fashion influencer,” reported Page Six.

Since news of the lawsuit broke, neither reps for Cohen or his talk show have responded, but according to Bravo, “there is no merit to this lawsuit.”

The legal troubles of “RHONJ” stars Melissa and Joe Gorga just got way more intense Steve Mack/Getty Images
Norman Quarrinton About the author:
Norman is a tall stand-up comedian from the mean streets of London, England. He has performed at several prestigious venues in his brief career, including (but not limited to) The Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, The Capitol City Comedy Club in Austin, and a Hooters in St. Louis. His festival ...Read more
View More Articles
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Wedding DJ who slipped his card to Prince Harry explains why he should get the gig

Wedding DJ who slipped his card to Prince Harry explains why he should get the gig

Oprah Winfrey’s getting called out by another celebrity for being “part of the problem”

Oprah Winfrey’s getting called out by another celebrity for being “part of the problem”

A former “Price is Right” model is opening up about what she really thinks of Drew Carey

A former “Price is Right” model is opening up about what she really thinks of Drew Carey

“Big Brother” season 8 star Amber Siyavus has suffered an unimaginable and devastating loss

“Big Brother” season 8 star Amber Siyavus has suffered an unimaginable and devastating loss

Prince William reveals that Harry has not yet asked him to be a part of the wedding

Prince William reveals that Harry has not yet asked him to be a part of the wedding

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement