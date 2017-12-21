Menu
Danny Masterson’s downhill year isn’t slowing down anytime soon.

The former “That ’70’s Show” star was booted from his Netflix show, “The Ranch,” after several allegations of rape against him surfaced. Now, his ex-girlfriend Bobette Riales is also opening up about what the disgraced actor allegedly did to her.


RELATED: Leah Remini alleged the Church of Scientology was protecting “The Ranch” star amid rape allegations — and now he’s been fired

In a tweet Wednesday night, the 36-year-old actress said, “I stayed quiet long enough. Danny Masterson repeatedly raped me. All I seek is justice and to prevent this from ever happening to anyone else as it has for some time. My truth will be heard.”

“I applaud her strength as well,” she said of Chrissie Bixler, referring to her as a “sister.” Bixler was one of Masterson’s earliest accusers. Bixler claimed she originally went to the actor’s controversial church with the accusations and was — according to a police report — “pressured by the Church of Scientology not to contact police or go public with their accusations.”

She was a vocal opponent of Netflix’s renewal of Masterson’s sitcom several months after an investigation began, especially in the wake of the quick dismissal of Kevin Spacey following similar allegations. Masterson was finally canned on Dec. 5,  with a Netflix spokesperson saying in a statement, “As a result of ongoing discussions, Netflix and the producers have written Danny Masterson out of ‘The Ranch.’ Yesterday was his last day on the show, and production will resume in early 2018 without him.”

Similarly, ex-Scientologist Leah Remini insinuated that the church of allegedly stalling the investigation, into Masterson claiming that through support of the LAPD, they were involving themselves in the case. Through a representative, Masterson released a statement seeming to blame Remini for some of the allegations, claiming it was an attempt to boost ratings for her documentary “Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath.”

RELATED: Danny Masterson of “That ’70s Show” denies sexual assault allegations and thinks he knows who’s behind the claims

“There are Scientology policies that say, ‘Safe-point yourself to the area police department because then nobody will attack your good works,’ so it’s all very pointed and calculated,” she told the Daily Beast in November.

Although the his list of accusers has continued to grow, Masterson maintains that he’s innocent.

“I am obviously very disappointed in Netflix’s decision to write my character off of ‘The Ranch,'” he said in a statement to US Weekly. “From day one, I have denied the outrageous allegations against me. Law enforcement investigated these claims more than 15 years ago and determined them to be without merit. I have never been charged with a crime, let alone convicted of one.”

