Connie Sawyer, a lifelong actress whose career stretched from age 18 to as recently as late 2017, died at home today, reports TMZ.


The 105-year-old was famous for being the oldest living actress, but she’d also be famous just for being prolific; the actress had hundreds of acting credits in a career that spanned decades, mostly television.

She appeared on Hawaii Five-O, Murder, She Wrote, The Jackie Gleason Show, The Andy Griffith Show, All in the Family, Mary Tyler Moore, Starsky and Hutch, Home Improvement, Will and Grace, Seinfeld, ER, The Office, How I Met Your Mother, and more.

A cause of death has not been announced at this time.

The Deadline blog reports that Sawyer is survived by daughters Lisa Dudley and Julia Watkins, as well as four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Last year, Sawyer said the secret to longevity was “good genes” and getting “off your fanny.”

“Don’t sit. Do things!” she told The Motion Picture & Television Fund in an interview last fall.

