President Trump’s gonna be really mad when he hears about this!

A recent report in Page Six claims that The Donald’s ex-wife, Marla Maples is dating “Morning Joe” contributor Donny Deutsch — a man who has been very vocal about his distaste for the 45th President of the United States.





The pair were recently spotted “dining cozily” at the Polo Bar in New York City. “It was their first or second date. She looked amazing,” a source claimed. Another insider informed the gossip column that the couple are in the “early stages” of their relationship.

Deutsch ruffled a few feathers last year when he challenged President Trump to a fight after the latter publicly criticized the former’s “Morning Joe” colleagues, Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough.

“Donald, if you’re watching, we’re from Queens. I’ll meet you in the schoolyard, brother,” Deutsch said on air.

He went on to suggest that it was ironic that the “physically disgusting” Trump would insult someone else’s looks.

“Enough is enough with this disgusting, vulgar man! To talk about women that way, and the irony is that you physically look like you do, beyond the stupidity of it, you are a pig!” he said. “You are a bully! And you are doing disgusting things to this country.”

Throughout the campaign and presidency, Deutsch has been one of Trump’s biggest critics. Following Trump’s presidential victory in November, Deutsch had this to say:

Look, this election was always about fear. Fear of the status quo, and fear of the, kind of, temperamentally unknown. And fear of the status quo won. And unfortunately, this morning, half of this country was going to wake up very afraid… Right now, if you’re a Muslim, you’re very afraid in this country. If you have a child that’s bullied in school, you are terrified. If you’re a woman that sometimes gets harassed at work, you’re afraid this morning.

Marla Maples was married to Trump from 1993 to 1999. She is is the mother of Tiffany Trump, the President’s daughter.

Page Six claims that the pair’s fellow diners were “gobsmacked” to see them together, and that they left the establishment together in Deutsch’s car.

