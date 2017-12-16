The world has been captivated by the recent engagement of Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle. Most recently, however, the prince was seen solo at a royal engagement.





Prince Harry stood in for Her Majesty The Queen at the annual Sovereign’s Parade, serving as the Reviewing Officer.

The parade “marks the passing out from Sandhurst of Officer Cadets who have competed the Commissioning Course,” Kensington Palace said in a statement. “The Parade marked the completion of a year’s intensive training for officer cadets from the U.K. and overseas countries.”

In a speech, HRH said: