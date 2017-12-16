The world has been captivated by the recent engagement of Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle. Most recently, however, the prince was seen solo at a royal engagement.
Prince Harry stood in for Her Majesty The Queen at the annual Sovereign’s Parade, serving as the Reviewing Officer.
The parade “marks the passing out from Sandhurst of Officer Cadets who have competed the Commissioning Course,” Kensington Palace said in a statement. “The Parade marked the completion of a year’s intensive training for officer cadets from the U.K. and overseas countries.”
In a speech, HRH said:
You are now part of something much bigger than yourself, part of a new family which you have earned the right to join and will never really leave. No matter how challenging the road ahead becomes, the time you have spent in this great place has prepared you to face any test. You have learnt how to lead by example and to lift up all those around you. And you are all better people for it. Thank you for the commitment you have made; to each other, to your soldiers and to all of us.
