The identity of the matchmaker who first introduced Prince Harry to Meghan Markle has been a secret since the royal engagement news went public, but now fans might have some answers.





When Harry and Markle first went public with their engagement news, they decided to keep mum on the details behind their whirlwind romance and not reveal the identity of the person who brought them together to protect her privacy, but E! News just blew the lid off of that.

According to the publication, Harry’s childhood friend Violet von Westenholz brought the pair together. Her father is reportedly close to Harry’s father Prince Charles, and she has been inside Harry’s close-knit group of friends for most of her life.

“Harry was having a really hard time finding anyone,” a source told E!. “It’s hard enough finding someone new to date. He can hardly go on Tinder or a dating app like normal people, but to meet someone that you actually connect with, that was proving to be almost impossible. It was something he had confided in his closest friends about; he was ready to meet someone, but it was so hard to actually find the right person.”

That’s when Violet reportedly took action. She had been introduced to Markle on the London social scene and thought the actress might be a good match for Harry. The couple went on their first date in the summer of 2016.

In their blissful first interview after the engagement, Markle said that their first date was a “blind date.”

“I didn’t know much about him, and so the only thing I had asked her when she said she wanted to set us up was, I had one question, I said, ‘Was he nice?'” Markle recalled at the time. After just a couple of dates, the two took their first vacation together to Botswana, a place that will forever be special to them.

And, as they say, the rest is history!

The couple are set to wed on May 19 at St. George’s chapel at Windsor Castle.