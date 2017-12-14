Menu
Prince Philip looks dashing in his newest portrait since retiring from his public engagements
Prince William made a big mistake at his royal wedding in 2011, and Prince Harry should probably do his best to avoid the same fate ahead of his May 2018 wedding to Meghan Markle.


According to the Mirror, Prince William was completely exhausted on the day he said “I do” to Kate Middleton in front thousands of screaming fans and the entire world. No, he wasn’t hungover from spending countless hours at the pub the night before. William was reportedly running on fumes during his big day after a restless night’s sleep due to those screaming crowds outside of his home and a little bit of pre-wedding jitters.

In fact, he said that he only got a half an hour of sleep before his big day.

RELATED: No smoking! Prince Harry makes the ultimate sacrifice for the love of his life Meghan Markle

“They were singing and cheering all night long, so the excitement of that, the nervousness of me and everyone singing — I slept for about half an hour,” he said according to Daily Mail.

Fans are already losing it over the newly engaged Markle and Prince Harry. The couple made their first public appearance together just days after announcing they were getting married, and they were welcomed to Nottingham by thousands of screaming fans. Markle was handed bouquets of flowers as she and Harry walked through the crowds.

The couple are planning for a May 2018 wedding at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. Harry may want to invest in some ear plugs before his big day.

As he prepares for his royal wedding, Prince Harry may want to avoid making the mistake William made AP Photo/APTN
