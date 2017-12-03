As Meghan Markle prepares to marry Prince Harry in her own wedding, some can’t help but appreciate an adorable picture of her as a flower girl.





Markle was a flower girl in 1986 for her aunt’s wedding. She sported a pink, lace dress, a matching bow, a pearl necklace and a tiny bouquet of flowers.

A picture was obtained and shared by PEOPLE Magazine.

See a Young Meghan Markle as an Adorable Flower Girl at Her Aunt’s Wedding https://t.co/Zu8CNRjkni — People (@people) December 3, 2017

And speaking of flower girls, many wonder if Prince George and Princess Charlotte will play a role in the wedding, which is set for May 2018 at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

George and Charlotte made an appearance at the wedding of Pippa Middleton, sister to Duchess Kate, as a page boy and a bridesmaid, respectively.

As for dresses, Markle said that her favorite celebrity wedding dress was the gown worn by Carolyn Bessette Kennedy in her September 1996 wedding to John F. Kennedy, Jr. The gown was designed by Narciso Rodriguez, a friend of the bride.

“Classic and simple is the name of the game, perhaps with a modern twist. I personally prefer wedding dresses that are whimsical or subtly romantic,” she said.

In keeping up with royal tradition, Queen Elizabeth II reportedly used coupons from the British government to purchase the materials that will create Markle’s dress.

The royal engagement was officially announced in late November.

The couple sat down for their first interview after the announcement a few days after the news and attended their first royal appearance together last week.

