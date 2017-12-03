Menu
Meghan Markle is already so beloved that one public appearance made fashion dominoes fall
As Meghan Markle prepares to marry Prince Harry in her own wedding, some can’t help but appreciate an adorable picture of her as a flower girl.


Markle was a flower girl in 1986 for her aunt’s wedding. She sported a pink, lace dress, a matching bow, a pearl necklace and a tiny bouquet of flowers.

A picture was obtained and shared by PEOPLE Magazine.

And speaking of flower girls, many wonder if Prince George and Princess Charlotte will play a role in the wedding, which is set for May 2018 at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

George and Charlotte made an appearance at the wedding of Pippa Middleton, sister to Duchess Kate, as a page boy and a bridesmaid, respectively.

Britain’s Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (R) stands with her children Britain’s prince George (L) and Britain’s princess Charlotte (2R), following the wedding of her sister Pippa Middleton to James Matthews at St Mark’s Church in Englefield, west of London, on May 20, 2017.
After turning heads at her sister Kate’s wedding to Prince William, Pippa Middleton graduated from bridesmaid to bride on Saturday at a star-studded wedding in an English country church. Middleton married financier James Matthews, 41, at a ceremony attended by the royal couple and tennis star Roger Federer, as she wore a couture dress by British designer Giles Deacon.
/ AFP PHOTO / POOL / Justin TALLIS (Photo credit should read JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP/Getty Images)

As for dresses, Markle said that her favorite celebrity wedding dress was the gown worn by Carolyn Bessette Kennedy in her September 1996 wedding to John F. Kennedy, Jr. The gown was designed by Narciso Rodriguez, a friend of the bride.

“Classic and simple is the name of the game, perhaps with a modern twist. I personally prefer wedding dresses that are whimsical or subtly romantic,” she said.

In keeping up with royal tradition, Queen Elizabeth II reportedly used coupons from the British government to purchase the materials that will create Markle’s dress.

The royal engagement was officially announced in late November.

The couple sat down for their first interview after the announcement a few days after the news and attended their first royal appearance together last week.

