The British government is reportedly urging Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to reconsider inviting former United States President Barack Obama to their wedding out of fear of how current President Trump may react.





“Harry has made it clear he wants the Obamas at the wedding, so it’s causing a lot of nervousness,” the Sun reported, citing a senior government official. “Trump could react very badly if the Obamas get to a ​royal wedding before he has had a chance to meet the queen.”

The government appears to be concerned that President Trump may view an invitation to the Obamas as a snub amid already frosty relations between the United States and the United Kingdom. Trump and British Prime Minister Theresa May have had a rocky relationship since the start of the former’s presidency nearly a year ago, and many fear extending an invitation to Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama may exasperate the issue.

The pair were not invited to Prince William’s 2011 wedding to Kate Middleton at Westminster Abbey, but Prince Harry fostered a bond with the Obamas, working closely with them on his annual Invictus Games in Toronto this past September. While the trio remain friendly, it looks like it may be up to May to make the call on whether the Obamas will attend the upcoming royal wedding this spring.

“Conversations are ongoing about and ministers will eventually have to decide,” the British tabloid continued. “If the PM lays down the law, Harry will just have to suck it up.”

Prince Harry and Markle are expected to wed on May 19. Rather than an extravagant affair at Westminster Abbey, the couple has opted for more low-key nuptials at Windsor Castle, where they spent time together before getting engaged. Once married, they’re expected to live in Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace.

