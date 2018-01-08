Menu
MM3 Read this Next

Meghan Markle's dad finally steps into the limelight to share what he really thinks of Prince Harry
Advertisement

Princess Charlotte is all grown up and headed to her first day of nursery school.

The royal toddler attended her very first day of pre-school on Jan. 8, and the Palace marked the occasion by sharing a pair of adorable photos of Charlotte all ready for her big day.


“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share two photographs of Princess Charlotte at Kensington Palace this morning. The images were taken by The Duchess shortly before Princess Charlotte left for her first day of nursery at the Willcocks Nursery School,” Kensington Palace shared on Instagram on Monday.

RELATED: Princess Charlotte has already picked up a sport, and she’s “quite the natural”

In the sweet shots, Princess Charlotte is all smiles and looking 0h-so-very-British in her red coat and matching red shoes and bow.

Just last month, the family announced that Charlotte would be starting school in the New Year. Her big brother Prince George also started nursery school at the age of 2 and a half but only went part-time to a Montessori school. He now attends the posh London academy Thomas’s Battersea.

Willcocks Nursery school reportedly goes for approximately £3,050 ($4,073) per term. There are three terms in the year, so that costs families around £9,150, or about $12,200, per year.

Nicole Moschella About the author:
Nicole is a content editor with Rare. 
View More Articles
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Meghan Markle’s dad finally steps into the limelight to share what he really thinks of Prince Harry

Meghan Markle’s dad finally steps into the limelight to share what he really thinks of Prince Harry

After suffering miscarriage, Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter has some very happy news to share

After suffering miscarriage, Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter has some very happy news to share

Princess Diana’s hairstylist shares the secret behind her iconic hairdo

Princess Diana’s hairstylist shares the secret behind her iconic hairdo

Meghan Markle doesn’t want her dad to walk her down the aisle. She has someone else in mind

Meghan Markle doesn’t want her dad to walk her down the aisle. She has someone else in mind

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement