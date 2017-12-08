Meghan Markle’s father is absolutely thrilled with her upcoming royal wedding to Prince Harry.

When the happy couple announced they were engaged on Nov. 27, Markle’s parents, Thomas Markle and Doria Ragland, released a joint statement through Kensington Palace congratulating the pair.





“We are incredibly happy for Meghan and Harry. Our daughter has always been a loving and kind person. To see her union with Harry, who shares the same qualities, is a source of great joy for us as parents. We wish them a lifetime of happiness and are very excited for their future together,” the statement read at the time.

On Dec. 7, the Daily Mirror revealed that they had tracked Markle’s father down, and he reacted to the news.

“I’m very pleased. I’m delighted,” he said, though he told the publication he couldn’t add anything else, “I’m sorry. You know I can’t talk.”

He added that he would “love to” give Markle away when she marries Harry at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle next May.

The actress’s parents have kept quiet about her relationship with Harry, but shortly after the news broke, her half-sister, Samantha Markle opened up on “Good Morning Britain” about her sister and said he was completely in love with Harry and didn’t choose him because of his royal status.

“I have to say, what’s more important to our family and certainly to her is that you find the person that is the best fit for you, that you love and who makes you happy. I don’t think it’s so much who he is in terms of royalty as who he is as a man,” she said. “It’s so charming and so warm, and when I watch her with him, it’s very real and normal. We only get that once-in-a-lifetime if we are lucky. It’s not about royalty so much as it is about love.”