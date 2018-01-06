Pippa Middleton just confused us all by revealing her breakfast preferences — and the morning staples they don’t include.

As a supporter of the Magic Breakfast campaign, Middleton is an advocate for healthy breakfasts in British schools, which unfortunately means she’s not a fan of one of the most iconic American breakfast traditions.





“Pancakes with bacon and maple syrup – that certainly doesn’t do it for me,” she said when asked what she would “never eat for breakfast.”

“I always have breakfast. I can’t start the day properly without it,” she continued before revealing her less appetizing, less exciting breakfast favorites. “My usual breakfast is either plain yogurt with chopped fruit and toasted seeds, oats and nuts or toasted rye bread with eggs or avocado.”

While growing up in her family’s Bucklebury home with big sister Kate, Middleton said “almost everything” was scoffed at when it came to eating breakfast, but they ate “lots of porridge or boiled eggs with soldiers [a U.K. term for a thin strip of toast; the strips that a slice is cut into are reminiscent of soldiers on parade].” Now, she recommends starting the day with a healthy choice, “bircher muesli with fresh berries on top – you can even make a batch for the whole week.”

“Some children, unfortunately, due to family circumstances, won’t have had anything to eat since their school lunch the day before,” said Alex Cunningham, general manager of Magic Breakfast. “So, a 22p (30 cent) Magic Breakfast is a very cost-effective way of ensuring children are ready to learn in the morning.”

“It is fantastic to have Pippa’s support. She took part in a cross-country skiing race with her brother five years ago for us. It was really excellent – she quietly chose to support Magic Breakfast and raised a lot of money for the charity,” he continued. “She always has breakfast and can’t start the day properly without it, so like Magic Breakfast, she clearly values the importance of breakfast.”