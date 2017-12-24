Menu
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Visit Nottingham Read this Next

Meghan Markle reportedly "distraught" after learning her "little Guy" was severely injured
Advertisement

This year, Prince Harry is apparently going to sit out out from the annual royal family duck hunt.

According to The Daily Mail, the newly engaged prince has decided not to partake in the family’s annual duck hunt on Dec. 26 as he does not want to upset his fiancée, Meghan Markle, who is quite the animal lover and has been known to speak out on animal rights.


“The Boxing Day shoot was always going to be a tricky issue. Meghan is a keen animal rights campaigner and doesn’t like hunting in any form,” a source told The Sun. “Harry loves it and has always been out there on Boxing Day. But if it means breaking with long-standing royal traditions to avoid upsetting her, so be it. It’s fair to say that there are some pretty stunned faces around here.”

RELATED: A fellow royal prince snapped Prince Harry and Megan Markle’s stunning engagement photos

Prince Harry’s brother, Prince William, and father, Prince Charles, are reportedly planning to go on the hunt without him.

Harry and Markle were set to make the trip up to the Queen’s Norfolk estate to celebrate Christmas with the royal family but may be delayed, as Markle’s dog Guy was severely injured and is being treated for two broken legs. The soon-to-be duchess is reportedly “distraught” by the news of Guy’s injury, and Harry is by her side as he is cared for by renowned veterinarian Dr. Noel Fitzpatrick.

The Palace has not commented on Guy’s condition at this time.

Prince Harry breaks another royal holiday tradition since announcing his engagement to Meghan Markle Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Nicole Moschella About the author:
Nicole is a content editor with Rare. 
View More Articles
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Over 100 years after a submarine disappeared without a trace, a naval mystery has been solved

Over 100 years after a submarine disappeared without a trace, a naval mystery has been solved

Actor and comedian Jonah Hill suffers a devastating personal loss that no one saw coming

Actor and comedian Jonah Hill suffers a devastating personal loss that no one saw coming

Over 900 Subways have closed this year, and it looks like more will soon follow

Over 900 Subways have closed this year, and it looks like more will soon follow

Lionel Richie’s daughter dresses up as a skimpy Santa to celebrate with Scott Disick

Lionel Richie’s daughter dresses up as a skimpy Santa to celebrate with Scott Disick

You just need two things to amaze your kids with this fun scientific magic trick

You just need two things to amaze your kids with this fun scientific magic trick

Meghan Markle reportedly “distraught” after learning her “little Guy” was severely injured
The Royal Family

Meghan Markle reportedly “distraught” after learning her “little Guy” was severely injured

,
Princess under fire for wearing racially insensitive piece of jewelry in public
The Royal Family

Princess under fire for wearing racially insensitive piece of jewelry in public

,
Prince William says he and Prince George have “surprisingly deep” conversations about happiness
People

Prince William says he and Prince George have “surprisingly deep” conversations about happiness

,
A fellow royal prince snapped Prince Harry and Megan Markle’s stunning engagement photos
People

A fellow royal prince snapped Prince Harry and Megan Markle’s stunning engagement photos

,
Advertisement