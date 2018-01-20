Menu
Prince Harry could have some competition if this little Casanova gets his way!

On Thursday, the prince and his betrothed, American actress Meghan Markle, appeared together in Cardiff, Wales when a little boy tried to make a move on Markle.


The couple were meeting with a group of school children when one boy asked the actress, “Are you married yet?”

Harry was quick to answer the boy, joking, “Not yet. Back off! Nice try. We all know what’s going on. Sneaky!” The children around the couple exploded in a fit of laughter as Harry teased the boy.

While on the visit, Markle and Harry took in a dance performance at the StarHub Dance Studio.

According to PEOPLE, one of the dancers had a sweet exchange with the soon-to-be married couple after the routine.

“I’m going be dancing at your wedding,” the girl said.

“You’re going to be dancing at my wedding?” Harry answered, of  his upcoming May nuptials. “Promise?”

Markle gushed, “Oh my gosh, you guys are so sweet!”

Aside from a dance routine and conversation with the children, Markle and Harry watched children in the community center play a games including Jenga and table tennis. The couple received such a warm welcome from the children and Markle said her good-byes with a big group hug. A sweet thank-you message was later shared on Twitter.

“Diolch Caerdydd! Thank you to everyone who made Prince Harry and Ms. Markle’s visit to Wales so very special,” Kensington Palace wrote alongside a few highlights from the day.

Prince Harry had the funniest reaction when a little boy tried to make a move on Meghan Markle Photo by Geoff Pugh - WPA Pool/Getty Images
