After his big engagement news, Prince Harry steps out by himself for the Sovereign’s Parade
The holiday season is fast approaching and the royal family is celebrating with a new Christmas card!

Prince William, Duchess Catherine, Prince George and Princess Charlotte are all smiles and wearing coordinating blue colors in the new photograph that was posted on Kensington Palace’s official Instagram on Dec. 18.


“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are pleased to share a new photograph of their family. The image features on Their Royal Highnesses’ Christmas card this year. The photograph was taken earlier this year by @ChrisJack_Getty at Kensington Palace,” the palace wrote on Twitter.

This year, the family kept things more formal than in years past with their coordinating outfits and Prince William’s dapper suit. In 2015, the family went for a more casual and outdoor photo, and just last year, the family used a photo from their week-long tour of Canada for their holiday greeting.

William and Kate weren’t the only ones to reveal their holiday card. Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla also gave fans a sneak peek at their official Christmas card on Monday.

“Here is this year’s official Christmas card from The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall. The photograph was taken by Hugo Burnand at Highgrove in July during the private 70th Birthday party of The Duchess of Cornwall,” Clarence House wrote on Twitter, debuting the card.

The family is expected to spend Christmas with Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip at their private estate at Sandringham in Norfolk, England.

“The Queen and members of the Royal Family will attend the Morning Service on Christmas Day at Sandringham Church,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement last week. William and Kate will be joined by newly engaged Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for the holiday.

Prince William, Duchess Catherine and the kids are merry and bright for the royal family Christmas card Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images
Nicole Moschella About the author:
Nicole is a content editor with Rare. 
