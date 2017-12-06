Menu
Prince George totally nailed his performance in his school’s Christmas play!

Prince William dished on his son’s first school play on Wednesday during an appearance at BBC’s Bridge House. The 4-year-old prince reportedly took his role as a sheep in the nativity play very seriously, and William couldn’t have been prouder.


“I went to my boy’s nativity play. It was funny,” he said, according to E! News. “He was a sheep.”

Prince George started his first day of school at Thomas’s Battersea School in September and was escorted to the posh London campus by his father. His mother, Duchess Catherine missed out on the big day, as she had just announced she is expecting the couple’s third child and was suffering from severe morning sickness.

Just a few short weeks into the school year, Prince George had already had enough, according to his father.

“I just dropped George off, and he didn’t want to go,” William said to another parent at the time.

Tuition at Thomas’s Battersea runs $23,000 a year, and the school is “a big, busy, slightly chaotic school for cosmopolitan parents who want their children to have the best English education money can buy,” according to The Good Schools Guide.

Prince William was such a proud dad reviewing Prince George’s performance in his Christmas play Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images
Nicole Moschella About the author:
Nicole is a content editor with Rare. 
