Princess Charlotte is apparently quite the little tennis ace already!

According to Us Weekly, the littlest princess is already taking tennis lessons at just 2 years old. Prince William and Duchess Catherine reportedly put Charlotte in lessons this summer at a private London club, The Hurlingham Club.





“Mum or Dad always stays close by to support her, but she’s quite the natural!” a source told the magazine. Just because she is a princess, doesn’t mean she’s afraid of getting a little dirty, either!

“She’s not afraid of a grazed knee, and it’s most certainly not going to stop her from running around the corridors like a girl possessed,” the source added. “Charlotte’s always got her eye on something, and she moves at the speed of life!”

Both of the kids are pretty active, and it was reported that Prince George really enjoys soccer.

The Royal Family has always been an active bunch, as William and his brother Prince Harry both love to engage in a little friendly competition out on the polo field.

In May, the brothers were spotted at the charity match in the Audi Polo Challenge at Coworth Park Polo Club in England. The games were in benefit of Harry’s charities, Sentebale and WellChild. The brothers have been participating in the polo match every year together since 2007.

The occasion also marked the first time that Harry’s now-fiancée Meghan Markle stepped out in public with him.

That same month, Harry and William’s cousin Princess Beatrice swapped her tiara and heels for athletic wear and running shoes when she competed in the Lady Garden 5k in London in support of the Silent No More Gynecological Cancer Fund.