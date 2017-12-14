It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Althorp Estate!

The childhood home of the late Princess Diana has been decked out for the holidays and Diana’s brother, Charles, 9th Earl Spencer is opening his home to tourists.





This week, Charles teased a few photos of the holiday decor on his own Twitter and the official Twitter for the estate.

“25-foot tall Christmas tree in the Saloon at @ AlthorpEstate – it’s a room that takes some filling, but this is the largest tree we’ve ever had here. # ChristmasTree # Christmas2017,” he wrote.

25-foot tall Christmas tree in the Saloon at @AlthorpEstate – it’s a room that takes some filling, but this is the largest tree we’ve ever had here. #ChristmasTree #Christmas2017 pic.twitter.com/BJDdBRB2Mj — Charles Spencer (@cspencer1508) December 12, 2017

Earlier this month, Earl Spencer shared another photo of the refinished floors on the saloon’s staircase.

“The new carpet on the Saloon staircase at @ AlthorpEstate – today is it’s first day in place. Here’s hoping that it at least matches the longevity of its predecessor, which lasted 150 years. # English # AlthorpLivingHistory # classical # heritage # Interiors # historicpreservation,” he wrote on Dec. 6.

The new carpet on the Saloon staircase at @AlthorpEstate – today is it’s first day in place. Here’s hoping that it at least matches the longevity of its predecessor, which lasted 150 years. #English #AlthorpLivingHistory #classical #heritage #Interiors #historicpreservation pic.twitter.com/OfLaVGGRyY — Charles Spencer (@cspencer1508) December 6, 2017

In tonight’s @BBCLookEast I’ve been talking to @cspencer1508 about Christmas at @AlthorpEstate and the installation of this rather grand saloon carpet. BBC1 18:30 🎄 pic.twitter.com/nJomGkQvN9 — Louise Hubball (@LouiseHubball) December 13, 2017

The Spencers have welcomed tourists into their home since 1953 but those who can’t take a trip over to the U.K. anytime soon can get a peek at the immaculate grounds on the official social media for the estate.

#DidYouKnow The King William Bedroom was the State Bedroom at the time of the Second Earl of Sunderland. King William III slept here in 1695, when the bed canopy was covered in ostrich feathers. #Althorp A post shared by Althorp Estate (@althorpestate) on Apr 26, 2017 at 9:40am PDT

#DidYouKnow Nearly all of the paintings in The India Silk Bedroom are of landscapes, which are hung in Sunderland frames designed by Robert Spencer, Earl of Sunderland, in the 17th century. #Althorp A post shared by Althorp Estate (@althorpestate) on Apr 27, 2017 at 4:05am PDT

#CollectionHighlight is the state dining table of Victorian rosewood, located in the Marlborough Room. The table was part of a large service specially commissioned from Vienna by the Second Earl Spencer. #Althorp A post shared by Althorp Estate (@althorpestate) on May 28, 2017 at 6:02am PDT

#CollectionHighlight The beautiful Waterford crystal chandeliers located in The Sunderland Room were originally bought by the Fifth Earl Spencer when he was a Viceroy of Ireland. First half of the 19th Century. A post shared by Althorp Estate (@althorpestate) on Jun 18, 2017 at 11:33am PDT

#Althorp Wooton Hall’s perfect balance of simplicity and grandeur makes a particularly bold impression, and the height of the room – almost the full height of the house – creates an appropriately dignified and perfectly proportioned entrance to the House A post shared by Althorp Estate (@althorpestate) on Jul 30, 2017 at 8:21am PDT

The Great Room – Created in the middle of the 17th century for the Second Earl of Sunderland and called The Great Chamber, it formed the centre of a suite of state apartments and was re-created in its present form by the Seventh Earl Spencer. Used today as a dining room for the family and for business conferences. #Althorp A post shared by Althorp Estate (@althorpestate) on Nov 15, 2017 at 1:50am PST

Princess Diana lived in the home with her family before her marriage to Charles, prince of Wales. After her death in 1997, she was interred on a small island on the property.

