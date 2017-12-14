Menu
As he prepares for his royal wedding, Prince Harry may want to avoid making the mistake William made
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Althorp Estate!

The childhood home of the late Princess Diana has been decked out for the holidays and Diana’s brother, Charles, 9th Earl Spencer is opening his home to tourists.


This week, Charles teased a few photos of the holiday decor on his own Twitter and the official Twitter for the estate.

“25-foot tall Christmas tree in the Saloon at @AlthorpEstate – it’s a room that takes some filling, but this is the largest tree we’ve ever had here. #ChristmasTree #Christmas2017,” he wrote.

Earlier this month, Earl Spencer shared another photo of the refinished floors on the saloon’s staircase.

“The new carpet on the Saloon staircase at @AlthorpEstate – today is it’s first day in place. Here’s hoping that it at least matches the longevity of its predecessor, which lasted 150 years. #English #AlthorpLivingHistory #classical #heritage #Interiors #historicpreservation,” he wrote on Dec. 6.

The Spencers have welcomed tourists into their home since 1953 but those who can’t take a trip over to the U.K. anytime soon can get a peek at the immaculate grounds on the official social media for the estate.

Princess Diana lived in the home with her family before her marriage to Charles, prince of Wales. After her death in 1997, she was interred on a small island on the property.

(H/T PEOPLE)

