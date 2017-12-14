It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Althorp Estate!
The childhood home of the late Princess Diana has been decked out for the holidays and Diana’s brother, Charles, 9th Earl Spencer is opening his home to tourists.
This week, Charles teased a few photos of the holiday decor on his own Twitter and the official Twitter for the estate.
“25-foot tall Christmas tree in the Saloon at @
AlthorpEstate – it’s a room that takes some filling, but this is the largest tree we’ve ever had here. #ChristmasTree #Christmas2017,” he wrote.
Earlier this month, Earl Spencer shared another photo of the refinished floors on the saloon’s staircase.
“The new carpet on the Saloon staircase at
@AlthorpEstate – today is it’s first day in place. Here’s hoping that it at least matches the longevity of its predecessor, which lasted 150 years. #English #AlthorpLivingHistory #classical #heritage #Interiors #historicpreservation,” he wrote on Dec. 6.
RELATED: As he prepares for his royal wedding, Prince Harry may want to avoid making the mistake William made
The Spencers have welcomed tourists into their home since 1953 but those who can’t take a trip over to the U.K. anytime soon can get a peek at the immaculate grounds on the official social media for the estate.
With great excitement we can announce that the next Althorp Food and Drink Festival will take place on Saturday 6th and Sunday 7th May 2017. Following an overwhelming response to this years festival, our exhibitor spaces are in high demand. If you are a local food and drink producer or supplier in Northamptonshire and would like to showcase your goods at the festival, please contact us: foodfestival@althorp.com / 01604 770107. #Althorp #AlthorpHouse #foodanddrinkfestival #AlthorpEstate
The Great Room – Created in the middle of the 17th century for the Second Earl of Sunderland and called The Great Chamber, it formed the centre of a suite of state apartments and was re-created in its present form by the Seventh Earl Spencer. Used today as a dining room for the family and for business conferences. #Althorp
Princess Diana lived in the home with her family before her marriage to Charles, prince of Wales. After her death in 1997, she was interred on a small island on the property.
(H/T PEOPLE)