The hairstylist who is responsible for creating Princess Diana’s signature cropped haircut is finally telling-all about how the ‘do came to be.

Sam McKnight spilled secrets about Diana’s coveted look in his new book “Hair By Sam Knight” and stated that the hairstyle came to be after a 1990 Vogue cover shoot.





“I made her hair look short in the tiara for the shoot and she decided she liked it…As she was leaving, Diana asked what would I do to her hair if I had free reign…I suggested cutting it short and she, to my surprise, agreed, and we did it there and then,” he wrote of the faux bob he created for the photo shoot, according to US Weekly.

Diana went on to be one of the most recognizable fashion icons before Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle. Her memory lives on in her two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, who frequently remember their mother in interviews.

Most recently, Prince Harry opened up about his mother after announcing that he was engaged to former “Suits” actress Meghan Markle.

“They would be thick as thieves. I think she would be over the moon, so happy, jumping up and down for me. She would probably be best friends with Meghan. It is days like today where I miss having her around to share the happy news. With the ring and everything else that’s going on, I’m sure she’s with us and jumping up and down somewhere else,” Harry said in his first post-engagement interview with his bride-to-be.

Diana’s memory lives on in the jewels Harry used to create Markle’s stunning three stone engagement ring. One of the diamonds in the sparkler is from Diana’s collection, something that was very important to Harry and Markle.

“It’s so important for me to know that she is a part of this with us,” Markle said in the November interview.

The couple are set to wed on May 19 at Windsor Castle.