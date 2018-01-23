Menu
Eugenie/Meghan Read this Next

One of these outfits cost over $2k and one of them cost $531. Can you tell which is which?
Advertisement

Even after seven years together, Princess Eugenie was completely surprised when Jack Brooksbank popped the question.

Just one day after announcing the news of their engagement to the world, Eugenie opened up about all of the details behind the romantic proposal and how Queen Elizabeth II took the news. The video, filmed on Jan. 22, the day the engagement went public, was shared on social media early Tuesday.


The couple were engaged earlier this month while on vacation in Nicaragua and according to the couple, it was a picturesque and romantic setting.

“The lake was so beautiful. It was like the light was a special light that I had never seen. I actually said, ‘This is an incredible moment,'” the bride-to-be said. “Which was really surprising, even though we have been together for seven years. I was over the moon.”

Eugenie said that the “perfect moment” was a complete surprise. A true romantic, Brooksbank told the interviewer that he got down on one knee before asking Eugenie to marry him.

RELATED: Here’s everything you should know about Princess Eugenie’s new fiance Jack Brooksbank

Following the proposal, the couple spent some time with the queen to celebrate the news.

“Granny, she knew right at the beginning. She was one of the very few people [who knew] at the beginning. We left her this weekend and had a lovely time. And she was very happy, as was my grandfather,” Eugenie said of the reaction from the queen and husband Prince Philip.

Brooksbank added, “She was incredibly happy and wished us well, which was very amazing, that she was so happy for us.”

The couple plan to tie the knot at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor in the fall. The venue is the same location where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will wed on May 19.

Nicole Moschella About the author:
Nicole is a content editor with Rare. 
View More Articles
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Another royal couple just announced they will be getting married in the same venue as Harry and Meghan

Another royal couple just announced they will be getting married in the same venue as Harry and Meghan

Prince William turns heads with the debut of his totally new look at his latest appearance

Prince William turns heads with the debut of his totally new look at his latest appearance

Duchess Catherine was spotted without her engagement ring, and now we know why

Duchess Catherine was spotted without her engagement ring, and now we know why

Duchess Catherine went into full mom-mode when a little boy got sick during her appearance

Duchess Catherine went into full mom-mode when a little boy got sick during her appearance

Prince William reveals that Harry has not yet asked him to be a part of the wedding

Prince William reveals that Harry has not yet asked him to be a part of the wedding

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement