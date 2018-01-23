Even after seven years together, Princess Eugenie was completely surprised when Jack Brooksbank popped the question.

Just one day after announcing the news of their engagement to the world, Eugenie opened up about all of the details behind the romantic proposal and how Queen Elizabeth II took the news. The video, filmed on Jan. 22, the day the engagement went public, was shared on social media early Tuesday.





The couple were engaged earlier this month while on vacation in Nicaragua and according to the couple, it was a picturesque and romantic setting.

“The lake was so beautiful. It was like the light was a special light that I had never seen. I actually said, ‘This is an incredible moment,'” the bride-to-be said. “Which was really surprising, even though we have been together for seven years. I was over the moon.”

Eugenie said that the “perfect moment” was a complete surprise. A true romantic, Brooksbank told the interviewer that he got down on one knee before asking Eugenie to marry him.

Following the proposal, the couple spent some time with the queen to celebrate the news.

“Granny, she knew right at the beginning. She was one of the very few people [who knew] at the beginning. We left her this weekend and had a lovely time. And she was very happy, as was my grandfather,” Eugenie said of the reaction from the queen and husband Prince Philip.

Brooksbank added, “She was incredibly happy and wished us well, which was very amazing, that she was so happy for us.”

The couple plan to tie the knot at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor in the fall. The venue is the same location where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will wed on May 19.