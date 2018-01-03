Queen Elizabeth is set to make a rare appearance on camera to talk about her coordination in an upcoming documentary.

The palace confirmed the queen’s upcoming appearance in a statement on Instagram on Jan. 3.





“Her Majesty The Queen is to share her memories of her 1953 Coronation in a new documentary film on @bbcone as part of the ‘Royal Collection Season’ in partnership with The @royal_collection_trust this year. As part of the film, to mark the 65th anniversary of Her Majesty’s Coronation, The Queen shares memories of the ceremony as well as that of her father, King George VI, in 1937,” the statement read alongside a photo of the queen.

“The Royal Collection Season reveals the fascinating history of the Royal Collection — one of the largest and most important art collections in the world — bringing both the masterpieces and some of the lesser-known works of art, and the stories behind them, to audiences across Britain,” the caption concluded.

RELATED: Queen Elizabeth II gave a special Christmas address honoring the victims of terror in her country this year

According to PEOPLE, the queen will open up about both coronations she attended in her lifetime: her father’s 1937 coronation and the moment she took the throne at the age of 25 following her father’s death.

“I’ve seen one coronation and been the recipient in the other, which is pretty remarkable,” the queen said of the historic moments.

“The Coronation,” which airs on the Smithsonian Channel in the U.S. on Jan. 14, will feature both public and never-before-seen private footage of the coronations. It will also share an in-depth look at the history of the Crown Jewels, including the impressive 4-pound crown Elizabeth wore on the day of her coronation.