The Queen of England Elizabeth II gave her traditional annual Christmas address Monday touching on the fact that many were likely viewing from their smart phones and computer devices, rather than just their television screens as first done sixty years ago.





The video started with a children’s choir singing “God Save the Queen,” before the queen appeared to share her message.

Her message also largely touched on the extremist attacks that have touched England throughout the past year, including against Manchester and London.

She hailed the “powerful identities” of Manchester and London, many of whom she met and visited with after the attacks.

The queen, her husband Prince Philip and family members attended a church service Monday near Elizabeth’s country estate in Sandringham. They mingled with locals who come to watch them arrive.

A line stretching all the way down the road in Sandringham, people tell us it is massive turnout today to see the royals especially Harry and Meghan #harryandmeghan #merrycrimbo #Sandringham pic.twitter.com/dk9Zx5DMRp — Lama Hasan (@LamaHasan) December 25, 2017

The royal family had a private lunch scheduled afterward. This is the first Christmas the family will be joined by Prince Harry’s fiancee, American actress Meghan Markle.

Elizabeth and Philip missed last year’s service with the flu.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.