Mark your calendars!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Spring wedding officially has a date.

Kensington Palace announced Friday morning that the lovely couple would be holding their nuptials on Saturday, May 19.





“His Royal Highness Prince Henry of Wales and Ms. Meghan Markle will marry on 19th May 2018,” the statement read. “Today’s announcement follows earlier confirmation of the month of the wedding and its location at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.”

His Royal Highness Prince Henry of Wales and Ms. Meghan Markle will marry on 19th May 2018. Today's announcement follows earlier confirmation of the month of the wedding and its location at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle. pic.twitter.com/7pgdRM90Na — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 15, 2017

RELATED: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding cake is going to be bananas — literally!

Rumors had been swirling for months of when the newly-engaged pair would tie the knot. They announced their engagement on Nov. 27 with a statement from Kensington Palace that informed public that Prince Harry had received blessings from all their family members.

“His Royal Highness and Ms. Markle became engaged in London earlier this month. Prince Harry has informed Her Majesty, The Queen and other close members of his family. Prince Harry has also sought and received the blessing of Ms. Markle’s parents. The couple will live in Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace,” the statement read in part.

Meghan Markle has been practicing the ins-and-outs of royalty in order to officially take her place beside Prince Harry as Duchess of Sussex.

RELATED: One of the hottest musicians on the planet wants to perform at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding

TMZ recently reported that Meghan Markle is getting all of her royal etiquette lessons directly from her fiance, Prince Harry. The gossip outlet reports that Harry has been giving Markle lessons (and homework) for months, which possibly meant he knew she was the woman for him long ago.

Markle’s parents, Thomas Markle and Doria Ragland shared their joy for their daughter’s engagement in a statement published by the palace.

“We are incredibly happy for Meghan and Harry. Our daughter has always been a loving and kind person. To see her union with Harry, who shares the same qualities, is a source of great joy for us as parents. We wish them a lifetime of happiness and are very excited for their future together,” the statement read.

We more than agree!