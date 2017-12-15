Menu
Announcement Of Prince Harry’s Engagement To Meghan Markle Read this Next

There's one royal Christmas tradition animal lover Meghan Markle might not be OK with
Advertisement

Mark your calendars!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Spring wedding officially has a date.

Kensington Palace announced Friday morning that the lovely couple would be holding their nuptials on Saturday, May 19.


“His Royal Highness Prince Henry of Wales and Ms. Meghan Markle will marry on 19th May 2018,” the statement read. “Today’s announcement follows earlier confirmation of the month of the wedding and its location at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.”

RELATED: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding cake is going to be bananas — literally!

Rumors had been swirling for months of when the newly-engaged pair would tie the knot. They announced their engagement on Nov. 27 with a statement from Kensington Palace that informed public that Prince Harry had received blessings from all their family members.

“His Royal Highness and Ms. Markle became engaged in London earlier this month. Prince Harry has informed Her Majesty, The Queen and other close members of his family. Prince Harry has also sought and received the blessing of Ms. Markle’s parents. The couple will live in Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace,” the statement read in part.

Meghan Markle has been practicing the ins-and-outs of royalty in order to officially take her place beside Prince Harry as Duchess of Sussex.

RELATED: One of the hottest musicians on the planet wants to perform at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding

TMZ recently reported that Meghan Markle is getting all of her royal etiquette lessons directly from her fiance, Prince Harry. The gossip outlet reports that Harry has been giving Markle lessons (and homework) for months, which possibly meant he knew she was the woman for him long ago.

Markle’s parents, Thomas Markle and Doria Ragland shared their joy for their daughter’s engagement in a statement published by the palace.

“We are incredibly happy for Meghan and Harry. Our daughter has always been a loving and kind person. To see her union with Harry, who shares the same qualities, is a source of great joy for us as parents. We wish them a lifetime of happiness and are very excited for their future together,” the statement read.

We more than agree!

Christabel Duah About the author:
Christabel is a twenty-something graduate from Virginia Commonwealth University. She's a big fan of writing, television, movies, general pop culture and complaining about how they've annoyed her. Long live the Oxford comma.
View More Articles
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

A woman who was flung to the ground and bloodied while in handcuffs is out to make the cops pay

A woman who was flung to the ground and bloodied while in handcuffs is out to make the cops pay

Kym Johnson shows off her two “buns in the oven” in new baby bump photo

Kym Johnson shows off her two “buns in the oven” in new baby bump photo

Man lured his ex-wife outside with kids’ Christmas gifts, then the unthinkable happened

Man lured his ex-wife outside with kids’ Christmas gifts, then the unthinkable happened

Get your coworkers hooked on Christmas crack, my favorite sweet and salty holiday snack

Get your coworkers hooked on Christmas crack, my favorite sweet and salty holiday snack

There’s one royal Christmas tradition animal lover Meghan Markle might not be OK with
The Royal Family

There’s one royal Christmas tradition animal lover Meghan Markle might not be OK with

Somber Prince William and Duchess Catherine attend service in honor of the tragedy at Grenfell Tower
The Royal Family

Somber Prince William and Duchess Catherine attend service in honor of the tragedy at Grenfell Tower

,
Princess Charlotte has already picked up a sport, and she’s “quite the natural”
The Royal Family

Princess Charlotte has already picked up a sport, and she’s “quite the natural”

,
Princess Diana’s childhood home is all decked out for the holidays! Get a peek inside Althorp Estate
The Royal Family

Princess Diana’s childhood home is all decked out for the holidays! Get a peek inside Althorp Estate

,
Advertisement