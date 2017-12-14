It was a somber day for the royal family as they attended a memorial in honor of the victims of the Grenfell Tower tragedy.





Duchess Catherine, Prince William and Prince Harry attended services at St. Paul’s Cathedral in London and honored the 71 victims of the fire that occurred on June 14. Singer Adele was reportedly also in attendance. The multi-faith service was held on the six month anniversary of the tragedy, which Parliament called “day of national mourning.”

In the day after the fire, Prince William and The Queen met with survivors and the families of victims.

William was photographed breaking royal protocol when he comforted a distraught women with a hug. The woman’s husband was reportedly missing at the time of the fire after being caught in an elevator. Traditionally, touching a member of the royal family is limited only to a handshake, but in this woman’s time of need, William did not have a problem breaking tradition.

The Queen later released a statement to the victims, the survivors and their families.

My thoughts and prayers are with those families who have lost loved ones in the Grenfell Tower fire and the many people who are still critically ill in hospital. Prince Philip and I would like to pay tribute to the bravery of firefighters and other emergency services officers who put their own lives at risk to save others. It is also heartening to see the incredible generosity of community volunteers rallying to help those affected by this terrible event. ELIZABETH R

Adele was also moved by the tragedy in June and even appeared at the site of the fire to hug fans and offer her support.