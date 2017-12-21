The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge released their 2017 official Christmas card earlier this week and now, the Internet has pointed out a rather bizarre mistake that just can’t be unseen.





In the photo, the gorgeous family is posed with big smiles and coordinating blue outfits but look very closely at the Duchess.

Still don’t see it? Look very closely at her right arm. WHERE IS IT?!?

Twitter was left wondering the same thing and petitioned to find it.

Petition to recover Kate Middleton's lost arm https://t.co/n6zbTWooOQ — Alex Taylor (@Tayloredword) December 18, 2017

Prince William & Kate Middleton’s Christmas Card Fail: Um, Where Is Her Right Arm? https://t.co/nPBERKaGdI pic.twitter.com/J81nvfKTY3 — jonas (@2006_jonas) December 21, 2017

Sure, it’s probably just behind Prince William’s back or her own, but it sure does look puzzling at first glance!

(H/T Mirror)