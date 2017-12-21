The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge released their 2017 official Christmas card earlier this week and now, the Internet has pointed out a rather bizarre mistake that just can’t be unseen.
In the photo, the gorgeous family is posed with big smiles and coordinating blue outfits but look very closely at the Duchess.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are pleased to share a new photograph of their family. The image features on Their Royal Highnesses' Christmas card this year. The photograph shows The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their two children at Kensington Palace. It was taken earlier this year by @chrisjacksongetty Their Royal Highnesses have also announced this morning that Princess Charlotte will attend the Willcocks Nursery School in London from January 2018. The Willcocks Nursery School has said: "We are delighted that The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have chosen the Willcocks Nursery School for Princess Charlotte. We look forward to welcoming Charlotte to our nursery in January."
RELATED: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry mark their engagement with a stunning photo shoot
Still don’t see it? Look very closely at her right arm. WHERE IS IT?!?
Twitter was left wondering the same thing and petitioned to find it.
Sure, it’s probably just behind Prince William’s back or her own, but it sure does look puzzling at first glance!
(H/T Mirror)