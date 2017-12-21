Menu
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge released their 2017 official Christmas card earlier this week and now, the Internet has pointed out a rather bizarre mistake that just can’t be unseen.


In the photo, the gorgeous family is posed with big smiles and coordinating blue outfits but look very closely at the Duchess.

Still don’t see it? Look very closely at her right arm. WHERE IS IT?!?

Twitter was left wondering the same thing and petitioned to find it.

Sure, it’s probably just behind Prince William’s back or her own, but it sure does look puzzling at first glance!

(H/T Mirror)

Nicole Moschella
Nicole is a content editor with Rare. 
