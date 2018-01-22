Menu
Just hours after announcing Princess Eugenie is engaged to Jack Brooksbank, the Palace released the official engagement photos of the couple taken at Buckingham Palace.


In the photos, Princess Eugenie and Brooksbank are all smiles as they pose together, Eugenie’s new ring on full display. For the photo shoot, the princess wore a floral frock by Erdem and pumps by Jimmy Choo, according to Getty Images. Her groom looked dapper wearing a traditional suit and red tie.

“Princess Eugenie and Mr. Jack Brooksbank were photographed earlier today following the announcement of their engagement,” the Palace wrote alongside the photo of the newly engaged couple.

In a second photo, Eugenie and Brooksbank are looking into each other’s eyes while posing in the Picture Gallery of Buckingham Palace.

The bride to be also posed for an up-close shot of her engagement ring, which features a padparadscha sapphire surrounded with diamonds. Brooksbank popped the question earlier this month while the two were on vacation in Nicaragua.

Eugenie’s parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York were “delighted” to share the news of their daughter’s engagement in an official statement on Monday.

“The Duke and Duchess of York are delighted to announce the engagement of Princess Eugenie to Mr. Jack Brooksbank. Her Royal Highness and Mr. Brooksbank became engaged in Nicaragua earlier this month. The wedding will take place in the Autumn of 2018 at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor, with further details to be announced in due course,” the official statement about the engagement read on Twitter.

The couple are planning to wed at the same venue where Prince Harry will marry Meghan Markle on May 19.

