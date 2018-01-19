Meghan Markle has officially decided who will be designing the gown she will wear when she says “I Do” to Prince Harry in just four short months.





The big news of the decision came Friday when E! News reported that Markle has given the honor to Canadian bridal stylist and BFF Jessica Mulroney.

“This was Meghan’s first fitting with the designer and a chance for her and Jessica to look through a number of different designs,” a royals’ insider told the publication. “During the appointment, Meghan was able to narrow down what she liked and disliked.”

Only five people where privy to the news of the fitting and the source said that some of her “favorite design elements includes embroidery and sleeves.”

According to ABC News, Mulroney was invited to the London home Markle shares with Harry for four days to go over plans for the ceremony and reception on May 19. Mulroney will reportedly be assisting the bride-to-be with all of the wedding plans including design and concept.

“It’s not just the dress she’s involved in. She’s actually helping with a number of elements for the big day and I think Meghan is really relying heavily on her expertise and a lot of the decision she has to make, and there are many,” royals corespondent Omid Scobie said.

Like many grooms, Harry is staying out of all of the wedding talk and “made himself scarce” as the two friends got to work during Mulroney’s trip.

“Harry made himself scarce, giving the girls plenty of private time to kind of have their meetings with the designers and, of course, choose other wedding elements,” he said. “Harry’s kind of made it clear that he wants to make this about Meghan.”