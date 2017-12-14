As Meghan Markle settles into royal life ahead of her wedding to Prince Harry, a lot of people are wondering if she plans to participate in a family holiday tradition that seems a bit out-of-character for the animal lover.





As per tradition, the royal family and their holiday guests spend Boxing Day hunting on the grounds of Queen Elizabeth’s Sandringham estate, according to PEOPLE.

Many wonder whether Markle, an animal lover, plans to participate in the festivities. Markle rescued two dogs of her own well before she met Prince Harry.

A moment of zen #adoptdontshop #weekend A post shared by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on Nov 6, 2016 at 7:13am PST

While she has previously talked about her passion for vegan leather goods in an interview with Good Housekeeping, the soon-to-be-royal is also know to enjoy a good roasted chicken. After all, the “Suits” star said yes to Prince Harry’s proposal while the couple roasted a chicken at Kensington Palace’s Nottingham Cottage. And let’s not forget chicken is not a too-distant relative of pheasant and partridges, which are the game of choice at the Boxing Day hunt.

According to PEOPLE, everyone pairs up for the hunt. The women often take part in the shooting or opt to tally their partner’s haul instead.

Markle is known for her healthy eating habits. She often posts photos of her healthy snacks to Instagram.

Some free-range pheasant should fit right in to that lean diet!