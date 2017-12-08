Menu
Meghan Markle's father finally breaks his silence following the big royal engagement news
Actor Matt Smith would love to see Selena Gomez play Meghan Markle on the Netflix series, “The Crown.”

Smith and his co-star Claire Foy sat down with Andy Cohen on “Watch What Happens Live” and he made his pick of the actress in future seasons of the show when a caller asked about their thoughts on Markle.


“Who’s that singer? Who’s the singer who goes out with Justin Bieber?” he said, “Selena Gomez!”

“You love Selena Gomez,” Foy teased.

Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Smith was adamant about his pick, adding, “She’s playing Meghan Markle!”

“No, she’s not!” Foy added, thinking she might be too old to play the part as the upcoming season is only set in the 60’s.

Foy then spoke of Prince Harry and Markle’s engagement, saying, “We love it! We love that they are getting married. She’s an actress, so that’s great.”

“Well, she’s not anymore. Her life’s over,” Smith joked.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their engagement to the world on Nov. 27 with a statement posted to social media.

His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales is delighted to announce the engagement of Prince Harry to Ms. Meghan Markle. The wedding will take place in Spring 2018. Further details about the wedding day will be announced in due course. His Royal Highness and Ms. Markle became engaged in London earlier this month. Prince Harry has informed Her Majesty, The Queen and other close members of his family. Prince Harry has also sought and received the blessing of Ms. Markle’s parents. The couple will live in Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace.

The couple is planning to wed in May 2018 at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

