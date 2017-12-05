Menu
GettyImages-885143650 Read this Next

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding cake is going to be bananas -- literally!
Advertisement

It sounds like Prince Harry is going to have his big brother Prince William right by his side when he marries Meghan Markle!


According to US Weekly, Harry asked his brother to serve as the best man in his upcoming May 2018 wedding.

“Harry has several close guy friends, but there’s no way he would ask anyone but William to take on the top job,” a royals insider told the publication. William and Duchess Catherine’s children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte will also be a part of the royal “I do’s” and so will Markle’s friend and stylist Jessica Mulroney’s daughter, Ivy.

George and Charlotte both served as page boy and a bridesmaid, respectively, at their aunt Pippa Middleton’s wedding.

RELATED: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding cake is going to be bananas — literally!

If we want to get really technical, William will reportedly be standing in as Harry’s “supporter” which is the name given for a best man at a royal wedding. Prince Charles had brothers Andrew and Edward serve as supporters when he married the late Princess Diana in 1981.

Photo by Andrew Milligan – WPA Pool/Getty Images

“The best man or best men are officially called supporters,” British and European royalty expert Marlene Koenig told Town & Country in November. Though, William broke royal tradition when he invited Harry to serve as the best man for his royal wedding.

Last week, William sent his well-wishes to the future Mr. and Mrs. Harry while at an event in Finland.

“We’re very excited, delighted for them both. We’re wishing them all the happiness in this very exciting time,” he said, adding, “Personally, I hope it means he stays out of my fridge and will stop scrounging my food, which he’s done for the last few years!”

Harry and Markle will wed at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle in May.

Nicole Moschella About the author:
Nicole is a content editor with Rare. 
View More Articles
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Serena Williams returns to the tennis court for the first time since welcoming daughter Alexis Olympia

Serena Williams returns to the tennis court for the first time since welcoming daughter Alexis Olympia

Here’s how much Robert Mueller’s probe is costing the American taxpayer

Here’s how much Robert Mueller’s probe is costing the American taxpayer

Judge Andrew Napolitano breaks from his colleagues when challenged on FBI’s credibility

Judge Andrew Napolitano breaks from his colleagues when challenged on FBI’s credibility

What a cult leader dad allegedly did to his estranged family gives us the creeps

What a cult leader dad allegedly did to his estranged family gives us the creeps

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding cake is going to be bananas — literally!
The Royal Family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding cake is going to be bananas — literally!

,
Beautiful bride-to-be Meghan Markle looked absolutely adorable as a flower girl
The Royal Family

Beautiful bride-to-be Meghan Markle looked absolutely adorable as a flower girl

,
Meghan Markle is already so beloved that one public appearance made fashion dominoes fall
The Royal Family

Meghan Markle is already so beloved that one public appearance made fashion dominoes fall

,
As a child, Meghan Markle appeared on a Nickelodeon program and showed the poise she’s known for today
The Royal Family

As a child, Meghan Markle appeared on a Nickelodeon program and showed the poise she’s known for today

,
Advertisement