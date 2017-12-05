It sounds like Prince Harry is going to have his big brother Prince William right by his side when he marries Meghan Markle!





According to US Weekly, Harry asked his brother to serve as the best man in his upcoming May 2018 wedding.

“Harry has several close guy friends, but there’s no way he would ask anyone but William to take on the top job,” a royals insider told the publication. William and Duchess Catherine’s children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte will also be a part of the royal “I do’s” and so will Markle’s friend and stylist Jessica Mulroney’s daughter, Ivy.

George and Charlotte both served as page boy and a bridesmaid, respectively, at their aunt Pippa Middleton’s wedding.

If we want to get really technical, William will reportedly be standing in as Harry’s “supporter” which is the name given for a best man at a royal wedding. Prince Charles had brothers Andrew and Edward serve as supporters when he married the late Princess Diana in 1981.

“The best man or best men are officially called supporters,” British and European royalty expert Marlene Koenig told Town & Country in November. Though, William broke royal tradition when he invited Harry to serve as the best man for his royal wedding.

Last week, William sent his well-wishes to the future Mr. and Mrs. Harry while at an event in Finland.

“We’re very excited, delighted for them both. We’re wishing them all the happiness in this very exciting time,” he said, adding, “Personally, I hope it means he stays out of my fridge and will stop scrounging my food, which he’s done for the last few years!”

Harry and Markle will wed at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle in May.