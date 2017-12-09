Menu
Prince William’s wild ski trip earlier this year left Duchess Kate “less than pleased” with his antics and has us wondering, are we in for round two with Prince Harry’s upcoming stag party?


As best man, the Duke of Cambridge is planning the bachelor party for his brother, and with their track record, they could be in for a crazy night. The details have, however, been on the down low as of late, and a source close to the princes believes the party won’t be all that it’s getting hyped up to be.

“Don’t expect anything wild,” the source told Us Weekly. “Harry has several close guy friends, but there’s no way he would ask anyone but William to take on the top job.”

Perhaps the royal brothers plan to enjoy a low-key celebration ahead of Prince Harry’s upcoming wedding to American actress Meghan Markle, but don’t be surprised if things end up getting a little rowdy.

Back in March, Prince William landed himself in trouble with his wife after skipping a Commonwealth Day service to go on a ski trip with some friends. Footage from the trip made its rounds on the internet, and while most of it shows the Duke harmlessly singing and dancing, it also shows him putting his hand on the waist of a mystery brunette.

Needless to say, Duchess Kate was “less than pleased” by his behavior, which also reportedly included drinking with 24-year-old Australian model Sophie Taylor and a 30-year-old British former beautician named Rosie Peate.

“It was William’s choice to go away, but make no mistake, Kate wears the trousers in their marriage, and she won’t be happy with William’s antics,” a source told Vanity Fair at the time. “She thought his partying days and larking around with the boys was a thing of the past. I imagine she’ll find this humiliating, and William will have come in for a pasting.”

Carlin Becker About the author:
Carlin Becker is an Associate Content Editor at Rare. Follow her on Twitter @_carlbeck.
