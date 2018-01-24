Joel Taylor, one of the young stars from the Discovery Channel series “Storm Chasers” has suddenly passed away at the age of 38.





According to PEOPLE, his cause of death is unclear at this time though it is not believed to be storm related.

His friends, including “Storm Chasers” co-star and best friend Reed Timmer, were among the ones to confirm the sad news on social media.

“RIP my best friend and storm chasing partner, Joel Taylor. I am shocked and absolutely devastated by the loss of my incredible, caring friend,” Timmer wrote on Twitter alongside images of Taylor. “We chased so many intense storms, and I wish we could have just one more storm chase. I’ll miss you forever, Joel. We lost a legend.”

His storm chasing team, Team Western OK Chaser, also shared their condolences on Facebook.

The initial statement read:

Our community of Elk City and the Storm Chasing community lost a great guy today. Joel Taylor was truly an inspiration to myself and many who knew him. He was one of the most level headed chasers on the roads and truly a classy guy outside of chasing. He didn’t chase for the glory he chased because he had a true passion for storms. In the last few years he’d load up with his dad and go chase and not even take a camera. Our hearts are hurting for his mom Tracy and dad Jimmy along with his brother and sister and their children. Please know you are in our prayers. RIP Joel.



After news of his death made headlines, Team Western OK Chaser followed up with additional information and clarified that they did not know Taylor’s cause of death.

“Many people have asked how Joel passed away. For the sake of no false information and repeated reply’s to the question. This is my reply. There is no answer at this time. The medical professionals are trying to determine the cause,” the follow-up read.

The team asked for privacy for Taylor’s family during this difficult time.

The statement concluded:

It will most likely be quite a while before the medical professionals have those answers and when they do then it will be relayed to the family. I’d hope we would all just pray for them at this time because I know they have the same questions and are hurting deeply at his sudden passing. If you knew or know his parents and family you would understand that they are the kindest and sweetest people and are in great pain for the loss of their child and brother. Please lift them up in prayers and support.



The hit Discovery Channel series followed a team of storm chasers in Tornado Alley. “Storm Chasers” ran from 2007 and was canceled in 2012.