The “TODAY” holiday party was reportedly not as cheerful and festive as it has been in years past since Matt Lauer was given the boot.





According to Page Six, the holiday party for the “TODAY” cast was thrown at noon (since they are up so early for the show) on Thursday at the Black Barn restaurant in the Flatiron District. Many of the hosts, including Lauer’s stand-in Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie, Katie Lee Gifford and Al Roker were in attendance, but insiders told the publication that the party was “more low-key than in years past.”

On Nov. 29, Guthrie reacted live on “TODAY” when she reported the news that Lauer had been dismissed from NBC following sexual misconduct allegations made by a female colleague.

“We just learned this moments ago. Just this morning. As I am sure you can imagine, we are devastated, and we are still processing all of this,” she said at the time before promising to continue to cover the story for viewers at home.

“I’m sure we will be learning more details as the hours and days come. We promise we will share that with you. All we can say is we are heartbroken. We are heartbroken for Matt. He is my dear, dear friend and my partner, and he is beloved by many people here. And, I am heartbroken for the brave colleague who came forward with her story and any women who have their own stories to tell,” she said.

Lauer eventually released a statement about the allegations that were read on “TODAY” just one day after the news broke.

“There are no words to express my sorrow and regret for the pain I have caused others by words and actions,” Lauer said, in part, in the statement. “The last two days have forced me to take a hard look at my own flaws.”

An insider told Page Six that since he was fired, NBC has been trying to completely erase him from their memory.

“Matt’s office is being completely demolished,” a source told the website. “Everything is going, including that button under his desk, his nameplate, the photos of him in the hallways, the pictures of him online and on NBC News social media. They are so sickened by his behavior, it is almost like they want to pretend he never existed.”